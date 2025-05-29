Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after purchasing an additional 512,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

