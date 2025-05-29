Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLN. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HLN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Haleon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 1,947,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

