Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,086 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after buying an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $56.33.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
