iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IBDX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.