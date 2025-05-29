Krishnan Varier Sells 5,836 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Krishnan Varier sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $148,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Krishnan Varier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Krishnan Varier sold 2,100 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $53,949.00.

Agrify Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of AGFY opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Agrify by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

