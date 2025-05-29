Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,494 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after buying an additional 2,017,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 734,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after buying an additional 55,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.