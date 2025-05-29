First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Humana Stock Up 0.6%

Humana stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.49. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.