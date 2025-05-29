First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,803 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

TT stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $441.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

