Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:BLD opened at $279.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

