American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.2%

AXP stock opened at $293.31 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

