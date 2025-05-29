iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%
IJR stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
