First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 293.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

