First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

