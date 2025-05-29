First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,090 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

