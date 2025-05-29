First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,198 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

