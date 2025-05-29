Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.82) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 28.46%.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
IHC opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.71. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 29.73 ($0.40).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($458,035.83). 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
