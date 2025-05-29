Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
Shares of DNOPY stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.
About Dino Polska
