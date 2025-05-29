Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 350,915 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 350,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

