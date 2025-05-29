Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on DTRUY
Daimler Truck Trading Down 0.0%
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.