Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Trading Down 0.0%

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

