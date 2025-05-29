4basebio (LON:4BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

4basebio (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.94) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

4basebio Stock Performance

Shares of 4BB opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. 4basebio has a 52-week low of GBX 1,070 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,820 ($24.52).

Get 4basebio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4basebio news, insider Amy Walker acquired 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,891.20 ($17,366.56). Also, insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($16.23) per share, with a total value of £28,920 ($38,959.99). 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.55) price target on shares of 4basebio in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 4basebio

About 4basebio

(Get Free Report)

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4basebio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4basebio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.