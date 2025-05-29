Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $5.37 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 90,303 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 979.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,832,000 after buying an additional 2,772,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

