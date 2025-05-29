Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Century Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Century Financial has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.
Century Financial Company Profile
