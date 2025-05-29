Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Century Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Century Financial has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.