Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dundee Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.