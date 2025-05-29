Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Prospex Energy Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of LON PXEN opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.58. Prospex Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28,756.19 and a beta of -0.49.
About Prospex Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prospex Energy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike Stock Slips: Analyst Downgrades Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.