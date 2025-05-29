Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $66,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

GSLC opened at $115.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

