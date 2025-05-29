111 Capital Invests $560,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after acquiring an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

