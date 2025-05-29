Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.90 and last traded at C$107.90, with a volume of 30331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$106.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

