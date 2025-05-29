Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 9939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

