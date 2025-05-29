E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $3.27. E2open Parent shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 37,562,127 shares trading hands.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

