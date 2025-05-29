iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 2166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

The company has a market cap of $847.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

