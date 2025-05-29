iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 59266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

