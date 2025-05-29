Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 15108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
