Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 15108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGDG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

