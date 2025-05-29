iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 42607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after acquiring an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

