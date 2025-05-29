Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 59905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after buying an additional 271,934 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter.
The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
