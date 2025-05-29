Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 59905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after buying an additional 271,934 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

