WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 2236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $11,288,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6,500.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

