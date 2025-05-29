WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 2236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
