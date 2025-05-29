EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.0%

EDPFY stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

