Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 5.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.43% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

