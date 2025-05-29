Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 5.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.43% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

(Free Report)

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.