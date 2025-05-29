Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.