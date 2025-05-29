Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $314,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

