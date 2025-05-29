Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.