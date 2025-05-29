Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.