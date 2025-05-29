Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 677,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 648,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

