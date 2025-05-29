iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Boosted by Stash Investments LLC

Stash Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 18.0% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

