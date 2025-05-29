Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEN. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

GEN stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

GEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

