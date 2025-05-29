Berkeley Inc Sells 6,597 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Berkeley Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.34 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

