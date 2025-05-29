Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $189.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

