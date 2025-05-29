Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $344.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.99. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

