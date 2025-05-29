Avant Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 133,092 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

