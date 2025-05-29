Life Line Wealth Management LLC Has $34.96 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 12.5% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Life Line Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.