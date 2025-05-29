MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $365,822.93 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

